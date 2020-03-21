|
|
LESLIE 'JAY'
O'DANIEL
LAKELAND - Leslie 'Jay' O'Daniel passed away peacefully on 3/18/2020. He was 85.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his brother Tommy, his daughter Gail, his son Jimmy & grandson James. He was preceded by his daughter Deborah, his sister Neil & his brother Glen.
Jay served in the Air Force for 4 years, after leaving the service he worked in the construction field prior to retirement. But his passion was camping in his 5th wheel trailer with Nancy & was a member of Good Sam's club.
Jay wished to be cremated & ashes held till such time that Nancy joined him. He didn't want a funeral. Instead he wanted his family to gather together in private & share a meal together. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, for their help with his end of days. You can make donations at cornerstonehospice. org
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020