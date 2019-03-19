|
|
LESTER
MCELROY, 87
FROSTPROOF - Lester McElroy, 87, passed away at home on March 13th, 2019.
He was born on 4/2/1931 in Frostproof to Clinton and Maybelle McElroy. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn. His children Dennis (Len-ora) McElroy and Donna (Floyd) Ewing, his grandchildren Leslie McElroy, Jerad (Brittany) Ewing, Jennifer (Randy) Maynor, Jaala (Joshua) Fluty, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Family Life Church in Frostproof on Saturday 3/23 at 4:00pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019