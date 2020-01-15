|
|
LESTER WAYNE
DELOACH, Sr., 70
LAKELAND - Lester Wayne DeLoach, Sr., 70, of Lakeland passed away January 13, 2020.
Born in Lakeland, FL, he was the son of the late Gaddis, Sr. and Ruby Deloach.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Les.
Wayne's survivors include his wife of 52 years Darlene Stephens DeLoach; grandchildren: Jamie Lynn (Lucas), Lester, III (Helen), Dorie (Greg); great grandchildren: Hayden, Tyler, Wyatt, Khloe, Paisley, Lester IV, Destiny; daughter in law, Tracy.
Wayne owned Wesco Tire Service for 47 years and loved to spend time in the Tennessee Mountains. He also spent time fishing, boating, and traveling in his RV.
The family will receive friends from 10-11am, Thursday, January 16, 2020, Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, with service to follow at 11am.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020