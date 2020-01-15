Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
3125 Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
3125 Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LESTER DELOACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESTER WAYNE DELOACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESTER WAYNE DELOACH Obituary
LESTER WAYNE
DELOACH, Sr., 70

LAKELAND - Lester Wayne DeLoach, Sr., 70, of Lakeland passed away January 13, 2020.
Born in Lakeland, FL, he was the son of the late Gaddis, Sr. and Ruby Deloach.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Les.
Wayne's survivors include his wife of 52 years Darlene Stephens DeLoach; grandchildren: Jamie Lynn (Lucas), Lester, III (Helen), Dorie (Greg); great grandchildren: Hayden, Tyler, Wyatt, Khloe, Paisley, Lester IV, Destiny; daughter in law, Tracy.
Wayne owned Wesco Tire Service for 47 years and loved to spend time in the Tennessee Mountains. He also spent time fishing, boating, and traveling in his RV.
The family will receive friends from 10-11am, Thursday, January 16, 2020, Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, with service to follow at 11am.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -