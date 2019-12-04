|
|
LEWIS DAVIS
GENTRY
LAKELAND - Lewis Davis Gentry: Born: March 3, 1920 in Cookeville, TN. Died: November 30, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. Lakeland resident 70+ years.
Preceded in death by wife Mary Beasley Gentry of 65 years & siblings: Jewell Raulerson, Mildred Judd, Hester Gentry, and James Gentry.
Surviving siblings: Conrad Gentry, Bobbie Woodard, and Wilma Amison. Children: Lavenia Flatt, Lavon Gentry, and Betty Stillwell. Grandchildren: 8, 7 surviving; Great- Grandchildren: 13; Great-Great Grandchildren: 1.
Education: B.S., M.Ed. degrees; member - ATA Fraternity (prof. educ. agricultural org.) Army: WWII (1942-1945), supported war effort. Conscientious objector due to his Christian faith valuing the sanctity of all life. Served as a medic, cook, & chaplain's assistant. Served in Philippines & New Guinea; School Teacher - Polk County Schools, FL - 30 years. Retired 1982.
Faithful, active member - Church of God - 80 years. Clerk of church - 15 years; Adult Sunday School Teacher 25 years; Prison Ministry; Tract Ministry. Gideons International member & Bible outreach 50+ years; Gideon officer - South Lakeland branch.
Services will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at Together Church, 6725 N. Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, service will begin at 11:00 AM.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or
https://www.gideons.org
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019