LEWIS DAVIS
LINDSEY
LAKE WALES - Lewis Davis Lindsey was born June 28, 1934 in Reform, Alabama and passed away peacefully in Lake Wales, Florida on October 21, 2019.
Lewis was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Grace in 2011. Lewis' daughter Pat-ricia Ann Kramer also preceded him in death in 2007. He leaves behind an extended loving family including daughters Vickie M. Lindsey, Karen E. Lindsey, and Kimberly Lindsey of Lake Wales, FL. He is survived by his sister Mary Vickery (Wayman) of Hixson, TN and brothers George Lindsey (Ruth) of Avery, CA and Joe Lindsey of Carson City, NV. He was also a beloved grandfather to Megan M. Lestino (Leo) of Capitol Heights, MD, Brittany L. Kramer of Detroit, MI, Chelsea N. Hobbs of New York, NY, Kyle L. Lawrence serving in the U.S. Navy, and Alexis E. Lawrence of Lake Wales, FL and honorary grandchild and caretaker Alfred J. Sweeting III. He is further remembered by three great-grand-children and many dear nieces and nephews.
Lewis raised his family and worked hard as a Lineman for Harlan Electric in Detroit, and Auto parts store owner in Bellville, MI before retiring to Lake Wales FL. In his retirement years, he loved fishing, westerns, and cultivating gardens. Lewis will be remembered in a Celebration of Life on November 2, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019