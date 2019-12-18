Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Lewis Henry Davis Obituary
LEWIS HENRY
DAVIS

LAKELAND - Lewis Henry Davis, 83 of Lakeland, Florida died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.
Born August 23, 1936 in Naylor, Loundes, Georgia to Lucius and Ola Mae Davis.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife Betty Davis and is survived by sons, Richard and Stanley Davis, brother Joe Davis, sisters Fran Powell, Bobbie Jo Metzler, Mary Alice Lane and Betty Jean Pratt and two grandchildren as well as two great grandchildren.
Viewing will be Saturday, December 21 at 10 am with a service to follow at 11am at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
