Lewis Wayne Harrison

LEWIS WAYNE
1/6/55 - 10/29/19

LAKELAND - Lewis Wayne Harrison died Tuesday in his home. He was a good hard working man, loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Linda Ann Harrison, his son Zachary Lewis Harrison, his daughter Kristen Ann Spain (Harrison), his granddaughter Sterling Dee Talbert, his grandson Darien Lewis Talbert, 2 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.
Lewis retired after 32 years of employment by Imperial Tire.
A celebration of life was held at Lake Parker Park on November 2, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
