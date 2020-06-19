LIAM ETHAN

EARLEY, 6



LAKELAND - Master Liam Ethan Earley, age 6 a lifetime resident of Polk County, FL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Liam was born June 17, 2013 in Brandon, Fl to Adam Lafe and Lisa Renee (Trimble) Earley.

He was a student at Code Academy in Lakeland formally Combee Elementary School. Liam enjoyed playing video games, swimming, loved to ride his go cart, going to work with his dad at construction sites and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather - Lawrence Trimble.

Liam is survived by his devoted and loving parents - Adam & Lisa Earley of Bartow, FL; 7 brothers - Joshua Trimble and his partner Walter of Lakeland, FL, Roman Escalante and his wife Janelly of Lakeland, Fl, Cameron Escalante of Bartow, FL, Daylen Earley of Bartow, FL, Corey Carver and his wife Emily of Portsmouth, Ohio, Adam Earley, Jr. and his wife Taylor of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Brandon Earley of Portsmouth, Ohio; sister - Brianna Earley of Lakeland, FL; paternal grandfather - Douglas Brunner of Portsmouth, Ohio; paternal grandmother - Elnora Silverio and her husband Flacko of Lakeland, FL; maternal grandmother - Sharon Clines and her husband Dominic of Lakeland, FL; 9 uncles - Larry, Spencer, Arturo, D.J., Dovel, David, Donald, Pedro & Rick and 8 aunts - Leatta, Veronica, Jessie, Monique, Belinda, Lorianne Rock, Norma & Stephanie.

Private funeral service will be held for Liam at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.



