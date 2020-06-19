LIAM ETHAN EARLEY
2013 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIAM ETHAN
EARLEY, 6

LAKELAND - Master Liam Ethan Earley, age 6 a lifetime resident of Polk County, FL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Liam was born June 17, 2013 in Brandon, Fl to Adam Lafe and Lisa Renee (Trimble) Earley.
He was a student at Code Academy in Lakeland formally Combee Elementary School. Liam enjoyed playing video games, swimming, loved to ride his go cart, going to work with his dad at construction sites and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather - Lawrence Trimble.
Liam is survived by his devoted and loving parents - Adam & Lisa Earley of Bartow, FL; 7 brothers - Joshua Trimble and his partner Walter of Lakeland, FL, Roman Escalante and his wife Janelly of Lakeland, Fl, Cameron Escalante of Bartow, FL, Daylen Earley of Bartow, FL, Corey Carver and his wife Emily of Portsmouth, Ohio, Adam Earley, Jr. and his wife Taylor of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Brandon Earley of Portsmouth, Ohio; sister - Brianna Earley of Lakeland, FL; paternal grandfather - Douglas Brunner of Portsmouth, Ohio; paternal grandmother - Elnora Silverio and her husband Flacko of Lakeland, FL; maternal grandmother - Sharon Clines and her husband Dominic of Lakeland, FL; 9 uncles - Larry, Spencer, Arturo, D.J., Dovel, David, Donald, Pedro & Rick and 8 aunts - Leatta, Veronica, Jessie, Monique, Belinda, Lorianne Rock, Norma & Stephanie.
Private funeral service will be held for Liam at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
im so sad, so young! I want to express my deepest condolences to the family lisa and adam earley.
michael easton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved