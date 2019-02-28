|
LILA
HARTMAN-BROWN, 88
LAKELAND - Lila Hartman-Brown, 88, passed away February 25, 2019. Lila was born in Nicholasville, KY on November 25, 1930 to the late Joe and Mattie Canter. She was very loving to all children and was a very generous hearted person to everyone she meet.
She is survived by 2 siblings, Jim Canter and Rosina Anderson; children, Martha Sue Woodward, Sheila Mae Smith, Richard Lee Hartman, Ricky Laurence (Kay) Hartman; daughter-in-law, Juanita Hartman-Wagner; 11 grandchildren (gran-ny's special was LeLe); 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 9 of her siblings; children, Joanne Phelps and Bobby Hartman; son-in-law, J.R. Woodward and 2 grandchildren, Kenneth 'J-boy' Pridemore and Selena Smith Howell.
Visitation will be held Fri. Mar. 1, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Garden Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, with a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, followed by interment at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019