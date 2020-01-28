Home

LILA VILMA FERSCH LAKELAND - Lila V. Fersch

LILA VILMA FERSCH

LAKELAND - Lila V. Fersch, 90, died January 25, 2020. Lila Fersch was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Theresia and John Faber. Moving to Lakeland during her high school years, she couldn't forget a certain Eddie Fersch up in Jersey. After service in the Navy, he came down to Lakeland and a short time later they married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They raised two children, Edward and Nancy.
Mom was very active with the Altar Society, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. After retirement, they traveled to Europe and then discovered the open road, and saw the USA. Eddie Fersch, her husband of 62 years, passed away in 2009.
Lila is survived by her children, Edward Fersch (Mike Puryear) and Nancy Pearson; grandchildren, Christine Esquinaldo, David Pearson and Alex Pearson (Christine) and great-grandchildren; Nicholas Esquinaldo, Jacob Esquinaldo and Andrew Esquinaldo.
Visitation will be Thurs. from 1-2 pm with Funeral Services at 2 pm, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland. Interment at Oak Hill Burial Park to follow.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
