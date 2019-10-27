Home

LILLIAN CHRISTINE WHEELER

LILLIAN CHRISTINE WHEELER Obituary
LILLIAN
CHRISTINE WHEELER, 96

LAKELAND - Lillian Christine Wheeler, 96 passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a loving mom, granny, sister and aunt and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed. She loved the Lord and loved her church family. She was a longtime member of New Home Baptist Church.
Lillian's greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren and family.
She retired from Kraft Foods and enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover C. Wheeler and daughter, Betty Jean Wheeler.
She is survived by 8 children Pearl 'Christine' Milan (James), Grover C. 'Cleveland' Wheeler (Brenda), Peg-gy Nicholson, Donna Kemp (Kenneth), Billy Wheeler, Carolyn Mea-dor, Jeanette Weinman (John), and Judy Brown, 19 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with service at 11:00 am, both at New Home Baptist Church, 901 N Galloway Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Graveside service to follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
