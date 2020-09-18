1/1
Lillian Ester "Lil" Snow
LILLIAN SNOW

AUBURNDALE- Lillian 'Lil' Ester Snow of Auburndale, Florida, died September 10, 2020 due to complications of a stroke she suffered on March 11th 2019.
She was of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Joseph Church in Winter Haven.
Lil was born on September 17, 1942 in Astoria, N.Y. to Leonard Charles Howard and Lillian Feurhahn. She later lived in Texas, California, and Florida.
She attended Van Nuys High School and Pierce College in Los Angeles, California. It was during her time at Pierce College that she met Glenn Snow. After one year of dating, they married on May 1, 1964.
She enjoyed her teaching career raising her three sons and spent every day at the beach she could.
In 2003, Lil and Glenn moved to Auburndale, Florida where they enjoyed life in a retirement golf community.
She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, all sorts of board games and volunteering, but her favorite activity was cruising. Lil and Glenn sailed the high seas 35 times in their 56 years of marriage.
She is survived by her 3 sons; Son Patrick Snow and his wife Toya Snow of Saratoga Springs, Utah along with her 4 grandchildren, Patrick II, Taryn, Taylor and Teagan. Son, Jason Snow and his wife, Bekee Hotze of Cottonwood Heights, Utah with Grandson, Jason Jr. his wife Cami and 2 Great Grandsons, Austin and Peter. Son Brian Snow and Grandson Wyatt of Porter Ranch, California and Granddaughter, Shelby of Ojai, California. Her brother Ken and Doris Eden of Amarillo, Texas.
She is also survived by her loving cousins and their families as well as countless friends.
Lil, a loving, caring, beautiful human being. Rest in Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
