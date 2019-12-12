|
|
LILLIAN
MARGARET JAQUES
AMERSON, 96
FROSTPROOF - Lillian M. 'Twink' Amerson of Frostproof, Florida passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born January 20, 1923 in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Arthur L. and Lillian C. (Tripp) Jaques. She worked for the City of Frostproof for 43 years and was their longest employee, she served as City Clerk for 31 years and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Frostproof. Lillian loved to travel going to Canada and Mexico, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Frostproof Women's Club and loved to play Bingo where she always won. She got the Nickname 'Twink' from her father who said, 'She was the Twinkle in my eye.'
She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny F. Amerson, brothers Thomas 'Tom' Henry Jaques and William A. 'Bill' Jaques.
Survivors include her son Steven 'Skip' A. Kauffman and wife Stephanie of Frostproof, FL, 2 grandchildren Sheree Keller and husband Butch of Lakeland, FL, Steven Kauffman and wife Rubie of Lake Wales, FL, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Frostproof with interment at the Silver Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church or Frostproof Historical Museum.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019