LILLIAN MILTON

LILLIAN MILTON Obituary
LILLIAN
MILTON, 84

LAKELAND - Lillian Milton passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home.
Born on September 28, 1935, in Adel, GA, she moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1954. She was a bookkeeper for A&P Grocery for 17 years until closing. She then worked for Ben Hill Griffin Orangoco until retiring in 1988. She attended the Church of God.
Mrs. Milton was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thurl 'Ralph' Milton. She is survived by one son: Calvin Knowles, Lakeland; one brother, Willie Frank Lasseter, Adel, GA. She has three grandchildren: Kyle, Cassie, Caylen; and five great grandchildren: Kenzie, Emerson, Aden, Addie & Grayson.
King James - 'Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord's words to her will be fulfilled.'
Celebration of life date is to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
