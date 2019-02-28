|
LILLIAN OTHEL
COLLINS, 81
Restaurant Owner
BABSON PARK - Lillian O. Collins of Babson Park, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on February 25, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 15, 1937 in Wise County, Virginia to the late Willie and Bonnie V. (Bolling) Roberts. She has been a resident of the area since 1973 coming from Texas. Lillian and her husband owned and operated former restaurants including Collins' Family Restaurant, Coppertop Restaurant and the Babson Park Restaurant where she was known for her famous meringue pies and creamy coleslaw. Married for 53 years, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a life of caring for others. The love and adoration she had for her children and grandchildren left an imprint on their hearts that nothing can take away. She will be missed beyond words. She was of the Christian faith attending Highpoint Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Curtis Collins and brother Coy Roberts.
She is survived by her children Johnny Collins and wife Loretta of TX, Teresa Cox and husband Russell of Dundee, FL, Curtis Collins and wife Robin of Lake Wales, FL, David Collins and wife Elizabeth of Babson Park, FL, Bonnie Wood and husband Paul of Babson Park, FL, siblings Orlis Roberts of Haines City, FL, Emory Roberts and wife Jean of Prairie View, AR, Evelyn Hughes and husband James of Lake Wales, FL; sister-in-laws Darlene Roberts, Va, Dreama Barnett, Fl. and brother-in-law Paul Wampler, Wa. 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 until service time at 12:00PM at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Brother Russell Cox officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
