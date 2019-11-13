Home

LAKELAND - Lil Patchen passed away Oct. 26, 2019. She was born July 22, 1948 to Mike and Della Poglese in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Lil was predeceased in death by her husband of thirty-one years, Bob. She is survived by brothers Leonard and John Poglese, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Lil worked for the State of Florida upon her retirement December, 2014. She enjoyed many hobbies and crafts in which she applied her talents as a volunteer with the children and youth ministries for her adopted church.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 2001 North Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland 33801. In honor of Lil's ministry with the children and youth, the family request in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to Dollars for Scholars at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
