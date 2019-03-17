|
|
LILLIAN
WURZEL, 101
WINTER HAVEN - A Celebration of Life will be held for Lillian Wurzel, a long time resident of Winter Haven on March 23, 2019 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home located at 645 W. Central Avenue in Winter Haven at 1pm. All family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate her wonderful life.
Lillian peacefully passed away January 5, 2019 in Bend, Oregon where she had recently moved to be close to her son, Thomas and daughter-in-law Becky.
She has been interred at Lakeside Cemetery next to her loving husband Eugene. Please come and join us to share your memories and thoughts of Lillian.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019