LILLIE COLEMAN
GLASSCOCK, 97
LAKELAND - Lillie Coleman Glasscock, 97, of Lakeland, went to her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019, her loving daughter, Cynthia, by her side. Lillie held strong Christian beliefs, was a wonderful mother and friend, having lived a long and fulfilling life.
Preceded in death by the love of her life, Woodrow; cherished daughter Karen; and her beloved dog Bear. Also preceded by her two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by many special and loved nieces, nephews and cousins, along with special family friend Karen. Also survived by brothers-in-law Charles and Elwood, and many who cared about and loved her.
Lillie's wishes for no service will be honored. Should you wish to honor her memory, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019