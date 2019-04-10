|
LILLIE MAE
YOUNG, 84
LAKE WALES - After having lived a full life, Lillie Mae Young, 84, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's/Candler in Savannah, GA.
Lillie retired from Walt Disney World and then worked as a Security Guard until the age of 77. Her greatest joys were doting over her grandchildren and visiting the ocean, where she could dip her feet into the surf and wiggle her toes in the sand. Her interests changed as often as the seasons with hobbies ranging from sewing, candle making, crocheting, and crafting of various sorts. Loved ones will most remember Lillie for her quirky sense of humor, pursuit of happiness, and contemplative ability to persevere when faced with life challenges.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Dillon King and Leoda Mae; stepfather Herbert Lester Carnal; brothers Mar-vin Lee King and Joseph Lester Carnal; and first husband Angus Terrell Powell. She leaves behind her second husband Richard Joseph Young Sr., daughter Lea Anna Morley and son-in-law Greg Morley and son Richard Joseph Young Jr.; sons Angus Terrell Powell Jr. and Lester Lee Powell (first marriage); daughter Lisa Gay Parker and son-in-law James William Parker; brother Charles William King and sister-in-law Lumeadda Edelman; brother Gary Thomas Carnal and sister-in-law Joan Elaine Clem; and many other cherished family members (grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins) and friends.
She will be cremated and interred in Lake Wales Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Lillie would ask that you take a moment to embrace life, spend quality time with loved ones, and say thank you to others for even the smallest acts of kindness.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019