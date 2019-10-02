Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Haines City
104 Scenic Hwy
Haines City, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Haines City
LILLIE MAY CONRAD (PEARL) TOROK


1937 - 2019
LILLIE MAY CONRAD (PEARL) TOROK Obituary
LILLIE MAY (PEARL) CONRAD
TOROK

HAINES CITY - Lillie May 'Pearl' Torok, 82, entered into rest on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after complications during a short hospital stay. She was born on February 24, 1937 in Haines City, FL to John Willis (Slim) Conrad and Maggie Lowery Conrad.
Lillie was born and raised in Haines City. She graduated from Haines City High School in 1955 and enrolled in beauty school in Orlando, FL where she met Louis T. Torok while he was serving in the U.S.A.F. stationed at McCoy Air Force Base in Orlando. Lou and Lillie married in 1959 and after serving 23 years in the military, they returned to her hometown. They were married nearly 54 years upon his death in 2013.
After returning to Haines City, Lillie worked for Polk County School Board mostly as the Cafeteria Manager for Alta Vista Elementary School until retiring after 15 years in 1997. She then went on to volunteer at her grandchildren's schools which she enjoyed very much. Lillie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City. She enjoyed serving on several committees and a multitude of projects in the church. Working with Boone Middle School students and faculty was especially dear to her.
Lillie is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Torok; brother, John W. (Spec) Conrad, Jr.; and her husband, Lou. She is survived by son, Terry L. (Rita) Torok; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Torok Chase; grandchildren, Cecilia and Spencer Chase; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, located at 104 Scenic Hwy, Haines City, at 9 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a celebration of her life at 10 am. There will be refreshments immediately following the service. Family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Lillie's name can be sent to First Presbyterian Church designated Boone Middle School project. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
