MISS LILLY
ABIGAIL 'ABBY' MATHIS, 13
MOROCCO, AFRICA - Miss Lilly Abigail 'Abby' Mathis, age 13, of Morocco, Africa, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on the 27th February 2006 where she spent the first six years of her life. She was an athlete participating in soccer, track, volleyball, softball, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, and dance. She was a singer songwriter, author, poet, musician, an aspiring artist, and a chef. She loved animals, was passionate about our environment, had a strong sense of justice and never met a stranger.
Abby is survived by her parents, Sylvia Poole Mathis and Hugh 'Curtis' Mathis, Jr. of Lakeland, Florida currently residing in Morocco; one brother, Zachary A. Mathis of Plant City, Florida; one sister, Kaitlyn V. Mathis of Lakeland, Florida; maternal grandparents, Tommy Poole and Isle K. Poole of Cedar Crossing; paternal grandparents, Hugh Curtis Mathis, Sr. and Annie Jo Mathis; three aunts, Terri Mathis of Floresville, Texas, Darlene Mathis McDaniel of Adrian, and Lucy Poole Lewis and husband Shannon of Uvalda; one uncle, William Craig Mathis, Sr. of Guyton, and numerous cousins.
The funeral service will be held Friday, November 15th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Cedar Crossing Baptist Church with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Crossing Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019