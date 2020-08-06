LINDA A.

WILLIAMS, 77



LAKELAND - Linda moved to heaven July 19, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1943 in New Orleans Louisiana to Earl (Shep) and Catherine Shepherd. She is survived by her two sons James and Eddie Hosegood, brother Thomas Shepherd, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Her legacy of Faith, steadfastness in prayer and commitment to carry the mantel, caring for her parents & overseeing the family land has left us a solid foundation to continue our journey serving a Good God.

The memorial service will be held at Family Worship Center (in the JoyCenter) 1350 E. Main St. Lakeland

August 11, 2020 @ 11.



