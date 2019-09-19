|
|
LINDA ANN
BROWN
7/4/48 - 9/17/19
DUNDEE - Linda Ann Slaughter Brown passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice House on September 17, 2019 at the age of 71.
Linda was born on July 4, 1948, a 'firecracker baby' as her family describes her. She was born to Jack Jr. Slaughter and Florence Mullis Slaughter of Cochran, Georgia. She was the oldest of six children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Florence Slaughter and husband of 48 years, Larry Brown. She is survived by her son, Ryan (Charity) Brown; three grandchildren, Christopher, Reanna, and Madison Brown; five siblings, Barbara Pate, Jimmy (Beverly) Slaughter, Jerry (Pam) Slaughter, Teresa (-id) Loyed, Angie (Jimmy) Slaughter-Crawford and 11 nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, from 10:00 - 10:30 am at Winter Haven Worship Center with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:30 am.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019