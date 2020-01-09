|
LINDA BENJAMIN RICHARDS, 66
LAKELAND - Linda Benjamin Richards, 66, passed away on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Born in Bradenton, FL, Linda was raised in Jacksonville and Orlando and spent most of her adult life in the Tampa, Brandon and Lakeland areas where she was a Guidance Counselor for Hillsborough County Schools for more than 40 years, with the last 24 at Lithia Springs Elementary. Linda devoted her professional life to quietly helping children and their families when they needed it most. Passionate about ballet, she was an avid supporter of the ballet community; in particular, the Ballet Conservatory Dance Center in Winter Haven and the Brandon Ballet where she served on the board of directors. A lover of her family, dear friends, children, animals and plants and with the kindest of spirits, Linda embodied hope, light and happiness.
She leaves behind her husband J.L. Richards, sister Joy Benjamin Zerivitz (Don), grandchildren, nephews, cousins and dear friends. May her memory be a blessing.
A memorial service will be held, January 13, 1:45pm at Center Place Fine Arts in Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Lithia Springs Elementary School (813-744-8016) or ,
Published in Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020