LINDA C. HOLAWAY WHITAKER

LINDA C. HOLAWAY WHITAKER Obituary
LINDA C.
HOLAWAY WHITAKER, 62
Store Manager

WINTER HAVEN - Ms. Linda C. Holaway Whitaker of Winter Haven died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home. She was 62.
Born in Jackson County, AL on April 11, 1957, she moved to Davenport in 1970. She was a member of The Way of Holiness Church in Davenport.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Bobbie Holaway, three brothers Eddie, Jimmy, and Dennis Holaway, and one sister Patricia Yohn.
She is survived by four children Gregory Whitaker of Douglas, GA, Julie Desjardins of Orlando, FL, Brian and Michael Whitaker, both of Winter Haven, FL, six grandchildren Johnny, Gregory, Jacob, Peyton, Mariah, and Elijah, brothers Bruce, Keith, Bobby, and Paul Holaway, sisters Melba Artz, Elaine Depew, Reba Higdon, and Angie Holaway, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Linda's life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
