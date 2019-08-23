|
LINDA COURSON
O'NEAL, 71
PLANT CITY - Linda Courson O'Neal, age 71, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Born September 30, 1947 in Bartow, FL, she was the daughter of Quinton Courson and Betty Lou Lawrence Courson. A longtime resident of Bartow, Linda was a graduate of Summerlin Institute, class of 1966. She was a member of the Bartow First Baptist Church, serving as church secretary for several years. Linda worked for Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court in Bartow, and later with ICS Cremation. She has been a resident of Plant City for three years, moving from Lake Placid.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, James 'Tom' O'Neal, Jr. She is survived by a loving family including her son, John T. O'Neal & wife Elizabeth of Griffin, GA, a granddaughter, Olivia O'Neal of Griffin, a brother, Quinton 'Pete' Courson & wife Carol of Plant City, and an uncle, Damon Lawrence of Bartow. Linda also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 - 3 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 26th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Davenport Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019