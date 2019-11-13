|
|
LINDA CRUZ
PAGE, 59
WINTER HAVEN - On Nov. 4th, 2019, Linda was reassigned as security supervisor at the main gate in Heaven.
Born in Mulberry 8/19/1960 to parents Earl and Sybil Johnson, Linda started as a cheerleader at Mulberry High School. She moved on the Fla. Fish and Game and did alligator shows. Later, she became a police officer at Winter Haven Police Dept. and moved on to Polk Co. Sheriff's Office. Linda was the first female Harley Davidson rider deputy on the motorcycle traffic unit. Later she became a detective in the sex crimes unit trying to save women and children. Then she was moved to PCSO Internet Affairs. Linda always said she was amazed at the honesty and dedication of Sheriff Grady Judd. Promoted to Sgt., Linda led the traffic homicide unit but took early retirement in 2009 due to medical issues. Then working at Legoland, she was sent to Malaysia during the month of Ramadan to set up security at a new Legoland.
Alzheimer's swept in hard in 2012. Linda fought it for years but ended up in Haines Manor Memory Unit where she took her new assignment in Heaven on Nov. 4th.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and her brother, Randy Johnson, her son, John Cruz with Auburndale P.D., and daughter Mary Sowell, and 5 grandchildren.
If you are going to Heaven, you best have a good I.D.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019