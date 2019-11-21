|
LINDA DARLINE (WATERS)
CALHOUN, 71
CONCORD, VA. - Linda Darline (Waters) Calhoun, age 71, passed away November 19, 2019 at home.
She was born in lakeland, FL, on November 6, 1948, to William Leroy & Evelyn Elizabeth (Grimes) Waters. She was a retired school bus driver, Polk County, Florida.
She is survived by her husband Andrew 'Bubba' Calhoun, children Andrew (Melanie) Calhoun, Fran (Curt) Varnes, siblings Roy (Sandy) Waters, Victor (Christine) Waters, Mike (Brenda) Waters and four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, Florida 33860. Funeral services to follow at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Gideons International: Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090-7251, : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Willow Oak Cemetery Fund: P.O. Box 466, Mulberry, FL, 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019