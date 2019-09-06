|
LINDA ELAINE
LAW, 95
LAKE WALES - Linda Elaine Law, 95, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Brandywyne Healthcare in Winter Haven.
She was born February 12, 1924 in Caimanera, Cuba to the late George Percival and Lydia (Joseph) Tennant. Early on in life she taught business at Bennett College in Jamaica. She came to New York with her husband, Hector Law, from Jamaica in 1955 and worked at Bellevue NYU Hospital in New York City as Administrative Assistant to Head of Psychiatry for several years. Following that, she was Office Manager in the Legal Department for Bristol-Myers for over 20 years. She and her husband, Hector Law, retired to Florida from New York in 1987. Linda became a substitute teacher for Janie Howard Wilson Elementary School in Lake Wales, and later, worked at Dillard's. She was the president of the Lake Wales Christian Women's Club, and a member of the Winter Haven Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hector May eld Law; brother, George Ten-nant; son-in-law, George Winston Bancroft; brother-in-law, Harold Law; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Dobson and Gweneth Law. Survivors include her daughter, Carole Law Bancroft; and grandson, George Winston Bancroft II, both of Toronto, Canada; niece, Pauline Terrell; neph-ew, Paul Tennant; and sister-in-law, Ena Tennant.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8 at 2 pm at the Church of the Nazarene in Winter Haven, Florida, with Rev. Timothy Hancock officiating. Contributions may be sent to the Winter Haven Church of the Nazarene at 244 Avenue D SW Winter Haven, Fl. 33880. Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019