LINDA FAY
ROBBINS, 70
WILLOW OAK - Linda Fay Robbins, age 70, passed away May 23, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Linda was born in Callahan, Georgia on March 6, 1950 to Frank & Dorothy (Jenkins) Willis. She moved from Auburndale to Willow Oak 42 years ago. She was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith.
She is survived by her husband of 53 yers, Richard Robbins, daughter: Jen (Chuck) Evans, son: Rick (Teresa) Robbins, grandchildren: Michael, Lyndsey, Nathan and Shane, great grandson: Logan, and sisters: Diane Willis, Frankie Comfort, Kathy Kent, Cheryl Owens and Teresa Payton.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.