LINDA GAILLAMBERTBARTOW - Linda Gail Lambert was born February 7th, 1961 and died August 16th, 2020 in Bartow, Florida at the age of 59.Linda spent the majority of her life living in central Florida where she worked in payroll and bookkeeping.The object of Linda's attention throughout her life was always family. She made it her mission to go out of her way to help others as long as she was able. After a long battle with various health issues she passed peacefully on Sunday August 16th at home. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.She is survived by her loving husband, Bryan Lambert; children, Joshua Taylor and Sarah Taylor; mother, Geraldine Gow; and siblings, Sandra Wright, Anita McCauley, and Robert Overstreet.A visitation will take place 8/24/2020 at 10:00 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.There will not be a public service.