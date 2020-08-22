1/1
Linda Gail Lambert
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA GAIL
LAMBERT

BARTOW - Linda Gail Lambert was born February 7th, 1961 and died August 16th, 2020 in Bartow, Florida at the age of 59.
Linda spent the majority of her life living in central Florida where she worked in payroll and bookkeeping.
The object of Linda's attention throughout her life was always family. She made it her mission to go out of her way to help others as long as she was able. After a long battle with various health issues she passed peacefully on Sunday August 16th at home. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bryan Lambert; children, Joshua Taylor and Sarah Taylor; mother, Geraldine Gow; and siblings, Sandra Wright, Anita McCauley, and Robert Overstreet.
A visitation will take place 8/24/2020 at 10:00 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
There will not be a public service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved