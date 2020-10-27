LINDA JOYCE SCHIPANSKYLAKELAND - Linda Joyce Schipansky left her earthly home surrounded by family passing on to her heavenly home 10/21/2020, after a courageous but bitter battle with cancer.Born 11/09/1949 In Battle Creek, Mi. to Leslie and Vera (Clawson) Bennett.Linda graduated from W.K. Kellogg H.S. in Battle Creek Mi.She spent many years in the 'Food Service Industry' finishing her career as the Dining Director at Rose Haven Manor, Flint Mi.Linda was joined in marriage to her beloved husband Ron in September 1998 and they Retired to Florida in 1999.She enjoyed golfing, gardening, especially fond of her orchids, crafting, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. Linda always made sure the people in her life knew how important they were to her. She loved to organize and host dinner parties and social events for her friends and family. Linda was a member of Circle of Peace, Peace Lutheran Church (Kissimmee).Preceding her in death were her parents.Survived by loving husband Ron Schipansky of Poinciana Fl. daughter Stacia Pender-Wilson (Marty) of Nacogdoches, Tx, son Aaron Pender (Jessica) of Franklin, Tn, stepsons Steven Schipansky (Gail) of Birch Run, Mi, Mark Schipansky, Paul Schipansky of Huntsville, Al, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Donna Bennett of Oh, Jane Chaffin (John) of Tn, and Ruth Catherine Stubblefield of Tn.The family wishes to thank all for the support received from friends and family during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place; donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W. Azeele St. Suite #120, Tampa, Fl 33609 or at