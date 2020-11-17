LINDA LEE WALLER (Miller)
LAKELAND, FL. - Linda Lee Waller (Miller) of Lakeland, FL, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on November 12, 2020. Linda was 77 years old. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and her family moved to Lakeland when she was 8 years old.
Linda grew up in a wonderful family and was very close with her Mother and Father (George and Lee) - as well as her two brothers, Don, and Bobby. They were a close-knit family and they stayed close throughout her life. She would speak with her loving Mother daily and they were not only Mother and Daughter but also the best of friends.
Linda met Bob Waller, her husband, when she was only 15. Bob was the Love of her life and they were married for 55 amazing years and together a total of 62 years. Linda worked to help put Bob through college and for several years early in their marriage. She then became a Mother and wonderful Homemaker for her three children, Becky, Jimmy, and Brian. She was the ideal Mother in all aspects.
Linda's life was defined by her close relationships, always being there to support her husband, children, and family in whatever endeavors they chose to pursue. She also touched the lives of the extended Miller and Waller families and was consistently there to lend support in any way that she could. Later in life she was blessed with 9 grandchildren and became the consummate Grandmother. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and family meant everything to her.
Linda loved the beach and Anna Maria Island in particular; she enjoyed playing tennis with friends and watching tennis; She was a voracious reader and movie buff. She also liked to collect photographs of her family and display them on her walls or give them as gifts. While she was not a big sports fan, she rooted for the Gators with Bob and attended countless sporting events in support of her children.
Linda and Bob attended both St Joseph and Resurrection Church and were married at St Joseph.
Linda is survived by her husband, Bob Waller; her three loving children, Becky Waller Ellison, Jimmy Waller (Shannon), and Brian Waller (Maribel) of Lakeland; her Brother Bob Miller (Susan) of Denver; and her 7 grandchildren. Linda was preceded in her death by her son Donald Waller, her parents George and Lee Miller of Lakeland and her brother Don Miller (Martha) of Clearwater Beach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church of Lakeland on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 9AM. Services and Mass to start at 9:30 AM. A lunch reception will be held directly after the Mass at the Lakeland Country Club - followed by the burial service for the family at Oak Hill Burial Park on Bartow Highway. Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL 33815.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com