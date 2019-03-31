|
LINDA LEE
WILLIAMS, 71
MULBERRY - Linda Lee Williams, 71, of Mulberry, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born in Peoria, IL to parents Matthew and Fern Ritchey. Along with her husband, she owned and operated D & L Upholstery.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years Dennis Lee Williams; her children Kathryn Carlyle of Sand Rock, AL, Kimberlea Pacheco of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Kevin Poole of Lakeland, FL; stepsons Todd and Jason Williams, both of Lakeland; grandchildren Lauren Williams, Amanda Pacheco, Portia Poole, Nathan Carlyle, and Morgan Williams; brother David Ritchey and sister-in-law Julie Ritchey also of Lakeland.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 2:30PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 3:30PM, entombment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019