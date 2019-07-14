Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA BARENTHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA P. BARENTHIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA P. BARENTHIN Obituary
LINDA P.
BARENTHIN, 76

LAKELAND - Linda P. Barenthin, 76, of Lakeland, passed away July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Barenthin.
Born August 31, 1942, in Sharon, ND, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Alyce Ostenson.
Linda and Steve moved from Eldridge, Iowa after retirement, to Lakeland, Florida. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she also volunteered. She enjoyed reading, puzzle books, shopping, margaritas, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Tasha (Rick) Whitfield, of TX, and Carol (Gregg) Goebel, of NE; her brother, Michael (Doreen) Ostenson, of MT; grandchildren, Joshua Barenthin, and Nicole (Kyle) Goebel; stepdaughters, Kimberly Barenthin, Tina McClary, and Betsy (Walter) Eaton, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, by Pastor Thomas E. Block.
Condolences may be made to the family at HeathFuneralChapel. com
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.