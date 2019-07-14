|
|
LINDA P.
BARENTHIN, 76
LAKELAND - Linda P. Barenthin, 76, of Lakeland, passed away July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Barenthin.
Born August 31, 1942, in Sharon, ND, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Alyce Ostenson.
Linda and Steve moved from Eldridge, Iowa after retirement, to Lakeland, Florida. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she also volunteered. She enjoyed reading, puzzle books, shopping, margaritas, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Tasha (Rick) Whitfield, of TX, and Carol (Gregg) Goebel, of NE; her brother, Michael (Doreen) Ostenson, of MT; grandchildren, Joshua Barenthin, and Nicole (Kyle) Goebel; stepdaughters, Kimberly Barenthin, Tina McClary, and Betsy (Walter) Eaton, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, by Pastor Thomas E. Block.
Condolences may be made to the family at HeathFuneralChapel. com
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019