LINDA PUESCHEL



WINTER HAVEN - Our beloved mother, wife, and grandmother Linda Sue Dubose Pueschel, also affectionately known as Momma, MiMi, and Nuh Nuh, born September 21, 1948 in Dalton, OH; entered into rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:20pm peacefully at home with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Pueschel of 36 years, her 4 children Heather Pueschel-Chandler and husband Justin Chandler, Christina Juszczak and husband Jared Juszczak, Denise Graham, and Jeff Justice. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She worked at State Farm for over 30 years as a Policy Administration Assistant and retired 10 years ago. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grand babies. Even in her final moments she smiled every second she heard their voices and laughter.

Life will never be the same without her. She exuded love, faithfulness, patience, strength, resilience, independence, and kindness. She was the glue that held our family together all these years. She was the greatest listener and was slow to anger. Heaven gained one of the most incredible women we have ever known.

No memorials or services will be held in her honor, per her request. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you give your family hugs and kisses and to remember that our time together is short, so make every moment count.



