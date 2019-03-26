|
|
LINDA S.
JASMER, 70
LAKELAND - Mrs. Linda S. Jasmer passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and moved to Lakeland in 1973. Linda started at Publix in 1977 as a part time clerk in the meat department. During her 37 year career, she worked through various departments before becoming a deli manager. She helped prepare the first Publix location to open in Georgia. Linda retired from Publix in 2014 as a full time cashier. She was also a member of Victory Church.
Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob and Ron Schroeder. Survivors include her husband, Daniel; daughters, Christine Odom, Talisa Ullstrom; stepson, Daniel Jasmer; grandchildren, Aubrey, Alexa, Darius, Caleb and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
