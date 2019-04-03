Home

LAKELAND - Linda S. Phillips, age 69, passed Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born October 6, 1949 in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Earl R. and Lillia J. (Gerlock) Shoemaker. Linda worked as a machine operator for Thomasville Furniture in Thomasville, NC for many years. She was also a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. Linda will be remembered as a poetry writer, a published author and a dog lover.
Along with her parents Ms. Phillips is preceded in death by Warren H. Gray. Linda is survived by her siblings: Ellen Weaver of Lakeland, FL, Cathy Claycamp (Greg) of Waynesville, NC, Jane Shore (Bill) of Boynton Beach, FL, Doug Gray (Teresa) of Hilton Head, SC, Jay S. Phillips of Lakeland, FL, her step brother, Frank DelPercio (Faith) of Tarpon Springs, FL, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family and her latest dog, Jess.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Polk County.
Condolences at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
