LINDALTILLERY, 76POLK CITY - Lindal Tillery, age 76, a resident of Polk City, passed away at his home on August 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.Mr. Tillery was born March 27, 1944 in Bartow to Melba Cook Thorsen and Grover Lee Tillery and grew up in Highlands City. He was a former police officer with more than 30 years of service in Polk City and Auburndale. In 1987, Tillery was named Auburndale's Police Officer of the Year. Tillery was a Vietnam veteran and Army Sergeant serving in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions with over 100 parachute jumps. During his service he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and three Bronze Stars. In 2010 he was presented with a lifetime membership as Sky Soldier in the 173rd Airborne Brigade Association.Mr. Tillery was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gayle Tillery and brother Darryl Tillery. Lindal is survived by his children Vickie Tillery of Haines City, Laura Nabb (Kerry) of Auburndale, Kellie Tillery (Kendra) of Deltona and Lindal Tillery Jr. (Amy) of Lake Alfred, brothers Robert Tillery and Larry Bell, sisters Donna Greene, Sharon Muller and Pamela Harrison, four grandchildren: Joseph Samp-son, Kayla Sampson, Lauren Tomlinson and David Tilley, four great grandchildren: Anthony, Jordan, Shaelin and Annelise.Mr. Tillery will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home in Lakeland.