LISA ANN SPIVEY
LISA ANN
SPIVEY, 54

LAKELAND - Lisa Ann Spivey, 54, a lifelong resident of Lakeland and Kathleen, went home to be with the Lord on July 26th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles D. Spivey of Lake City, Florida. She is survived by her two sons, Richard C. Rucker II and David M. Rucker, both of Lakeland; grandson, Eli D. Rucker; mother, Dianne Spivey; siblings, Shir-ley Toney of Plant City, Florida, Robert Spivey of Zephyrhills, Florida and Tracy McKay of Jackson, Michigan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lisa loved the outdoors spending time camping and fishing. She was also an avid fan of Marvel movies. Most of all, she loved being around family that she devoted her life to and loved unconditionally. 'Her Memories will always keep us smiling and you will always be in our hearts, because you will never be forgotten.'


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
