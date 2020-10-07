1/1
LISA FAYE JOHNSON
1961 - 2020
LISA FAYE JOHNSON, 59

MULBERRY - Lisa Faye Johnson, age 59, passed away October 2, 2020.
Lisa was born in Atlanta, GA., on February 28, 1961 to Doyle & Genevia Faye (Gray) Johnson. Lisa has lived in Mulberry all her life. She was a sales clerk for Badcock and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her companion of 30 years, Danny Gibbons, daughters: Kristy Johnson, Amy Baldridge & Sheryle Burkett, son Aaron Gibbons, sisters: Teresa Matson & Lynn Shirley, grandchildren: Keston Gibbons, Danielle Gibbons & Lee Brittle, nieces Tonia Kinchen, Sadie Triplett and nephews Jonathan Skinner & Montana Darley.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She was a good friend in school and I always thought that she was a wonderful person. Lisa you will be missed.
Joyce Joiner Smith
Classmate
