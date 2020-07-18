LISA

HERZBERG



THE VILLAGES - Lisa Herzberg, of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Winter Haven, FL, and was raised in upstate NY, gained her angel wings on the morning of July 5, 2020. She died a very peaceful death. She will be missed for her smile, her sense of humor, and her kindness.

Lisa leaves behind her husband George Chagaris of the Villages Florida, her brother David Herzberg of Winter Haven, Florida, her sister Carol Herzberg of Lake Wales, FL, and her two best friends Terri Jones-Ellingson and Diane Key, both of Winter Haven. She leaves her nephews Danny & Richard III, and niece Teresa. Lisa also leaves behind many new friends that she met at our neighborhood pool who she really enjoyed being with. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Big Boy.

Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Marion, her brother Richard II, and sister in law MaryEllen, and her beloved dog Molly, who joined her in heaven.

Lisa has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered at her request. There are no services.



