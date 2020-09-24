LISA KALMAN DUSTAL



LAKELAND - Lisa Kalman Dustal, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 17th, 2020. She was born June 21, 1961, in Warren, Ohio.

Lisa was employed at Holiday Hardware for 28 yrs., Hardy Industry for 1 1/2 yrs. and Ace Hardware for 2 years. She enjoyed reading and collecting mythical dragons.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Imogene Kalman and an infant sister, Jeanette. Survivors include her four children: Jason Harrison, Amanda Dustal, Ryan Dustal and Courtney Dustal, husband, Rick Dustal, two brothers, Theo (Susan) Kalman, Mark (Ana) Kalman, one sister, Christine (Louis) Delpha, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 27th between 3-5pm at the house for family and friends. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice House, Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, Fl.



