Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LISA VIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA L. VIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA L. VIA Obituary
LISA L.
VIA, 58

LAKELAND - Lisa L. Via, 58, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Via. She is survived by her father Robert Via; sister Donna Jones; brother-in-law Mike Jones; nieces Jessica Mason and Amanda Hiers and great nieces and nephews. Lisa is lovingly remembered by many good friends.
A private celebration of life will be held on February 29th. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -