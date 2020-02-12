|
LISA L.
VIA, 58
LAKELAND - Lisa L. Via, 58, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Via. She is survived by her father Robert Via; sister Donna Jones; brother-in-law Mike Jones; nieces Jessica Mason and Amanda Hiers and great nieces and nephews. Lisa is lovingly remembered by many good friends.
A private celebration of life will be held on February 29th. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020