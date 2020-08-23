LISA

LUDWIGSEN



LAKELAND - Lisa Ludwigsen, neé Elizabeth Jeanette Dunne, was born August 13, 1920, in Jacksonville, FL, and died August 10, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. The only daughter of John Joseph Dunne and Laura Adelia McCord, she attended the new Jacksonville College of Music giving a number of acclaimed piano recitals and concerts. Upon graduating in 1943 she took the train to New York City with Hans Borge Ludwigsen, a Danish naval cadet, as arranged by her best friend, Jean Patterson, and they were married that September.

After daughters Kristina and Carla were born, the family moved to Bartow in 1953. Lisa was a lifetime member of the Florida State Music Teachers' Association, having taught piano from age 14 -72, and was a longtime member of the Tuesday Music Club of Lakeland. In the mid-1970s, when son Kevin was in high school, she formed Trio Unlimited with Wendell Waters, cellist, and Marcia Whitney, flautist, performing throughout Central Florida.

Lisa was widowed in 1988 when Hans died of a stroke but flew to the Copenhagen reunion of the cadets sailing on the 'Danmark.' There she met Jens Norregaard, her late life 'beloved companion,' and they traveled to Egypt, Thailand, Kenya, Russia, Spain and Italy.

Lisa moved to Lakeland in 1992 and was an avid supporter of the performing arts at Florida Southern College. She moved into the Florida Presbyterian Homes in 2005 and into assisted living in 2013. She performed and played piano for the residents and enjoyed the Metropolitan Opera on PBS. In 2018 she moved to Spring Arbor, a memory care facility in Raleigh near daughter Carla, passing away after a staff celebration of her upcoming 100th birthday.

She is survived by retired clinical psychologists Dr. Kris Ludwigsen and Dr. Carla Nielsen, married to Stuart Bernstein, by Kevin Ludwigsen, CIO consultant, married to Claudia Estrada, and by three granddaughters, Erin Bernstein Pan, Dana Elizabeth Bernstein and Andrea Kirsten Ludwigsen.

After a family memorial the interment of ashes will be in the memory garden of the Florida Presbyterian Homes; and designated donations to the Tuesday Music Club Scholarship program may be sent to: Elaine Rosson, Treasurer, Lakeland Music Club, 1533 Jae Place, Lakeland, FL 33803.



