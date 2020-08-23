1/1
LISA LUDWIGSEN LAKELAND - Lisa Ludwigsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LISA
LUDWIGSEN

LAKELAND - Lisa Ludwigsen, neé Elizabeth Jeanette Dunne, was born August 13, 1920, in Jacksonville, FL, and died August 10, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. The only daughter of John Joseph Dunne and Laura Adelia McCord, she attended the new Jacksonville College of Music giving a number of acclaimed piano recitals and concerts. Upon graduating in 1943 she took the train to New York City with Hans Borge Ludwigsen, a Danish naval cadet, as arranged by her best friend, Jean Patterson, and they were married that September.
After daughters Kristina and Carla were born, the family moved to Bartow in 1953. Lisa was a lifetime member of the Florida State Music Teachers' Association, having taught piano from age 14 -72, and was a longtime member of the Tuesday Music Club of Lakeland. In the mid-1970s, when son Kevin was in high school, she formed Trio Unlimited with Wendell Waters, cellist, and Marcia Whitney, flautist, performing throughout Central Florida.
Lisa was widowed in 1988 when Hans died of a stroke but flew to the Copenhagen reunion of the cadets sailing on the 'Danmark.' There she met Jens Norregaard, her late life 'beloved companion,' and they traveled to Egypt, Thailand, Kenya, Russia, Spain and Italy.
Lisa moved to Lakeland in 1992 and was an avid supporter of the performing arts at Florida Southern College. She moved into the Florida Presbyterian Homes in 2005 and into assisted living in 2013. She performed and played piano for the residents and enjoyed the Metropolitan Opera on PBS. In 2018 she moved to Spring Arbor, a memory care facility in Raleigh near daughter Carla, passing away after a staff celebration of her upcoming 100th birthday.
She is survived by retired clinical psychologists Dr. Kris Ludwigsen and Dr. Carla Nielsen, married to Stuart Bernstein, by Kevin Ludwigsen, CIO consultant, married to Claudia Estrada, and by three granddaughters, Erin Bernstein Pan, Dana Elizabeth Bernstein and Andrea Kirsten Ludwigsen.
After a family memorial the interment of ashes will be in the memory garden of the Florida Presbyterian Homes; and designated donations to the Tuesday Music Club Scholarship program may be sent to: Elaine Rosson, Treasurer, Lakeland Music Club, 1533 Jae Place, Lakeland, FL 33803.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved