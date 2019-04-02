Home

LLOYD EMERSON HIGHTOWER

LAKE HATCHINEHA - Senior Chief LLoyd E. 'Sam' Hightower, US Navy, Retired, of Lake Hatchineha, FL passed away at his residence on March 26, 2019.
He was born on January 30, 1937 and was a native of Bamburg, South Carolina. After graduation from high school, Lloyd served in the National Guard, followed by a twenty year career in the US Navy. He served with honor, integrity and patriotism. His career consisted of several tours of sea duty, mainly attached to the Atlantic and Pacific submarine forces.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Karen) Hightower of Gervais, OR, 2 granddaughters and one great grandson. Those who have known him throughout his life are quick to share their memory of what a fine gentleman Lloyd was. He is buried with family in Bamburg, SC. Condolences via:
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
