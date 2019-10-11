The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Ahlschwede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd George Ahlschwede


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd George Ahlschwede Obituary
LLOYD GEORGE
AHLSCHWEDE

LAKELAND - Lloyd George Ahlschwede passed away October 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House. He was born on February 11, 1921 in Grandin, ND, to George and Luise Ahlschwede.
He served his country in the US Army Air Corps in Guam during WWII.
Upon his return from duty, he began his 37-year career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier.
Lloyd was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha J. Ahlschwede.
He is survived by his three sons, Jon (Rita) Tequesta, FL, Mike (Jolene) Lakeland, FL, and Bill (Linda) Gallatin, TN; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Clyde Ahlschwede of Fargo, ND.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or online at
www.chaptershealth.org
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now