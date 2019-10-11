|
LLOYD GEORGE
AHLSCHWEDE
LAKELAND - Lloyd George Ahlschwede passed away October 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House. He was born on February 11, 1921 in Grandin, ND, to George and Luise Ahlschwede.
He served his country in the US Army Air Corps in Guam during WWII.
Upon his return from duty, he began his 37-year career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier.
Lloyd was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha J. Ahlschwede.
He is survived by his three sons, Jon (Rita) Tequesta, FL, Mike (Jolene) Lakeland, FL, and Bill (Linda) Gallatin, TN; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Clyde Ahlschwede of Fargo, ND.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or online at
www.chaptershealth.org
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019