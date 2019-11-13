Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
1946 - 2019
LLOYD HAMPTON Obituary
LLOYD
HAMPTON, 73

WINTER HAVEN - Lloyd Hampton, 73, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 4, 1946, he has lived most of his life in the Winter Haven area. He was a retired mechanic, of the Baptist Faith. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served as a U.S. Air Force Weapons Mechanic and occasional door gunner with the 21st Helicopter Sqruadron located at Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai Air Force Base from November 1967 through May 1969.
Lloyd is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Cynthia; his mother, Vera May Hampton of Winter Haven; a daughter, Stephanie Cuonze of Winter Haven; a son, Jason Lloyd Hampton and his wife, Tricia of Lakeland, FL; a sister, Lawanda Price of Haines City; six grandchildren, Courtni Mahlan, Samantha Brady, Daniel Myers, Lauren Myers, Natalia Perez, and Liliana Madrigal; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am till 11:00 am, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
